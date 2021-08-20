Woman arrested in late July stabbing death

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Police say they have arrested a woman in connection to a deadly stabbing.

The stabbing happened at the end of July near Brittingham Park.

According to an incident report, Crystal Hairston is tentatively facing first degree intentional homicide charges.

Hairston is accused of stabbing Mark Ryan, 60, of Madison multiple times on July 27. Police say "life-saving measures were performed." on him but he later died of his injuries at a hospital.