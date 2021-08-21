‘100 Black Men’ hands out school supplies as year quickly approaches

MADISON (WKOW) -- Students and families are gearing up to head back to school, and Saturday "100 Black Men of Madison" held its 26th annual Back to School Celebration.

The organization handed out backpacks full of school supplies to elementary and middle school students at the celebration, which was drive-thru style.

"We understand that if a kid has new school supplies and is fully equipped on day number one, that kid is going to walk into that classroom with confidence and convinced that success is in his future," said J.R. Sims, vice president of 100 Black Men of Madison.

The celebration also featured an on-site vaccination clinic for anyone age 12 and up, and the City of Madison Clerk's Office was there to provide voter registration assistance.