‘Badgers are Back’: Fans welcomed back to Camp Randall after 17 months away

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the first time in 17 months, fans were welcomed back to events at Camp Randall Stadium and the UW Field House on Saturday. Games had been closed off to fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's honestly such a great environment," Badgers fan Bella Daul said. "It's so much fun to just come in here and watch all the games. It's so nice to be in a local area not too far away. It's just so nice to be back again."

The event began with football practice at Camp Randall Stadium and then transitioned into the annual volleyball Red-White Scrimmage at the UW Field House.

The volleyball team opens its season on August 27 at home against TCU, and the football team hosts Penn State on September 4 in its season opener.