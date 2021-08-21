Beloit police launch investigation into homicide

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit police announced Saturday that they are investigating the shooting death of a man late Friday night as a homicide, and that his death may be connected to another shooting later that night.

According to a news release from Beloit police chief Andre Sayles, police responded to the 1800 block of Fayette Avenue at 9:18 p.m. Friday night for reports of a person with gunshot wounds. Upon arriving at the scene, police found a male victim with several wounds.

EMS transported him to a local hospital, but he died due to his injuries.

Less than two hours later, at 10:57 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of Woodward Avenue on reports of shots fired, finding a woman with a non-life-threatening wound. Police believe the two shootings are connected, although they have not released the names of anyone involved.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Beloit Police Department at (608) 364-6801.