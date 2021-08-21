Beloit police respond to third shooting in 24 hours

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit police officers responded to a shooting on the 1600 block of Dewey Ave. around 7:30 Saturday night.

In a Facebook post, the department said officers took three people into custody after a police pursuit. They said officers recovered evidence of a shooting from the vehicle.

Two people were hurt in the shooting. Police said they have non-life threatening injuries.

"The gun violence that our city has experienced in the past 24 hours is horrific and inexcusable,” Chief Andre Sayles said in the Facebook post. “Our officers and detectives are actively working to bring these dangerous perpetrators to justice. The senseless violence needs to end today.”

There were two shootings Friday night that police said they believe were connected to each other. Police are investigating one of those shootings as a homicide.

If you have any information on these shooting incidents, you can contact the Rock County Dispatch Center at (608) 757-2244 or Crime Stoppers (608) 362-7463. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.