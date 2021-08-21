Enjoy Sunday, cause the heat and humidity return

MADISON (WKOW) - A cold front will bring some relief but it unfortunately does not last very long.

The humidity over the next seven days or so will be the lowest, so most dry, on Sunday. So make sure that you are getting out and enjoying this relief.

With the humidity on the rise, our temperatures will be on the rise as well; southerly winds are going to kick our high temperatures back into upper 80s to low 90s for highs. But our heat index values, especially on Tuesday are going to be oppressive.

Make sure that you and your pet(s) are staying cool and hydrated over the next few days. With the added moisture in the atmosphere, there will be chances for rain but most of the rain activity will be during the evening and overnight hours.