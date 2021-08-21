One dead in single-car Marquette County crash

TOWN OF NEWTON (WKOW) -- The Marquette County Sheriff's Office released the name of a Portage man who died in a single-car crash late Friday night in the Town of Newton.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, Sebastian Warren, 24, was traveling south on County Highway JJ when he tried to take a curve at a high speed. Warren lost control and left the road, entering a ditch, rolling over and taking out several small trees before crashing into a large tree and coming to a stop.

Warren was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is still under investigation.