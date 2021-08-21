One man in critical condition after two-car crash involving stolen vehicle

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A 22-year old Janesville man got life-threatening injuries early Saturday morning after another man crashed a stolen SUV into his car.

According to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office, a 22-year old Beloit man was driving a stolen Yukon Denali northbound on South Hayner Road in Janesville. He didn't stop at the stop sign at West Rockport Road, and crashed into a Chevy Cruze sedan driving west.

The man driving the Cruze was pinned inside his car, and was only able to get out when first responders extricated him. He is now in critical condition. The driver of the stolen Denali was treated and released from a local hospital and is now in custody on an outstanding warrant.

Authorities have not released the name of either driver, and did not say if anyone else was in either car.