Poynette’s ‘Taste of Wisconsin’ festival highlights local businesses

POYNETTE (WKOW) -- Crowds in Poynette got to taste local products at the city's "Taste of Wisconsin" festival on Saturday.

The debut festival was hosted by the Rock N Wool Winery and featured an array of Wisconsin-based small businesses showcasing their cuisine, drinks and crafts.

"We've got some cheese vendors, a bakery, some craftsmen who do woodworking, jewelry. People who do salsas, beans. This is Wisconsin so we've got people who do everything and that's kind of fantastic," Rock N Wool Winery owner Shaun Lapacek said.

The event also featured live music and snow cones and cotton candy for kids.