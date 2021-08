BROWNTOWN (WKOW) -- The Browntown Fire Department shut down Ullom Road between Franklin Road and Melvin Road Saturday afternoon when a shed filled with hay caught fire.

According to Green County Dispatch, the call reporting the fire first came in at 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

There are no injuries reported from the fire, according to Green County Dispatch. There's also no word yet on how it started.