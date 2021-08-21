Simpson Street Neighborhood Reunion returns for 12th year

MONONA (WKOW) -- After more than a year away from each other due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one close neighborhood got back together Saturday.

People living in the Simpson Street neighborhood held their annual "neighborhood family reunion" Saturday.

The event was originally organized 12 years ago by long-time resident Diane Small, who wanted to find a way to bring neighbors together -- even after the rain Saturday morning.

"I'm thanking Him for the sunshine," Ms. Diane said. "So, I want us to all remember that if God gives us something, be grateful for it."

Merry Farrier-Babanovski volunteered at the event.

"[Ms. Diane] wanted a positive neighborhood event in the neighborhood," Farrier-Babanovski said. "She's kind of a force, so she decided to put it together and bring people together."

People who showed up got gift bags, gift cards and homemade sandwiches -- all to celebrate the neighbors' bonds with each other.