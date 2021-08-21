Starting the weekend a bit wet, beautiful weather Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) - Saturday morning has started with widespread showers across southern Wisconsin.

As we go on throughout the morning hours, we continue with shower chances. A few to scattered showers are possible throughout the early morning hours, becoming lighter by late-morning.

This afternoon, isolated showers are also possible mainly moving eastward. All are dry by this evening.

No severe weather is expected, just general thunderstorms.

Temperatures will hit the mid-80s for most as highs this Saturday.

Dew points will once again be in the upper 60s, low 70s. Muggy weather ends overnight.

We are much drier with humidity and the skies for Sunday, beautiful weather returns. Highs will be much lower, likely topping out in the low 80s. Mostly sunny skies Sunday.