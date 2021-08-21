Sweet Corn Festival returns to Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie's annual sweet corn festival returned to Agnell Park Thursday, and the first ears of corn were served Saturday.

More than 80 tons of corn are prepared for the festival each year, which attracts more than 100,000 people from across the Midwest.

In addition to corn, there were carnival rides, games, food booths from local vendors and live music.

Proceeds from the festival benefit several local organizations, including the Knights of Columbus and the YMCA.

The festival wraps up Sunday. Admission is $1.