Afghan refugees begin arriving at Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY (WKOW) -- Afghan refugees have started arriving at Fort McCoy, according to the Task Force McCoy Public Affairs Office.

Officials said special immigrant visa applicants, their families and other at-risk individuals arrived at the base Sunday afternoon. They said they expect more arrivals Sunday and in coming days.

Approximately 1,000 service members from multiple units of the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve are assembling at Fort McCoy to support Operation Allies Refuge, the officials said in a news release.

The task force at Fort McCoy will provide housing, medical, logistics and transportation support for the refugees.

More refugees are finalizing their processing at Fort Lee in Virginia.

"The Fort McCoy community is proud to join U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command and the Department of Defense team in supporting the State Department with this mission," the news release said. "We look forward to the opportunity to treat our temporary guests with the utmost respect and Wisconsin hospitality as they commence their Special Immigrant Visa process."