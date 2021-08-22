Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief missing

ARCADIA (WQOW) -- The chief of the Arcadia-Glencoe Fire Department, Jeff P. Halvorsen, has been missing since Wednesday, according to officials with the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Department.



Officials said he was last seen driving a gray 2020 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck, Wisconsin license plate number NG1855.



According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff, Brett Semingson, Halvorsen was last seen leaving his residence Wednesday night. It was Friday morning when his family reached out to the sheriff's department, Semingson said, and later that afternoon the search effort ramped up. His phone has been turned off for more than 48 hours.

"[His family] tells me over and over again how he has just never done this before, he doesn't just get up and leave for no reason, he communicates with them," Semingson said. "They are very concerned just as we are, and they are fearful of the worst just like we are, but hoping for the best."



Semingson said they have no idea where he might have gone, and so they are searching everywhere. He said the department has received aerial assistance from Mayo Clinic with their helicopter, as well as the Wisconsin State Patrol with their plane and the Civil Air Service.



Foul play is not suspected at this time according to Semingson.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are encouraged to contact the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office at 715-538-4351