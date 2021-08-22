Badger State Nationals brings in wide array of BMX talent

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- The three-day Badger State Nationals had the perfect trifecta for BMX racers of all ages and from all over the country: good weather, a smooth course, and a great crowd on hand.

From amateurs to professionals, the wide range of racers competed throughout the weekend at Madtown BMX in Deforest. Michigan racer Sean McCarthy enjoyed the overall experience of both racing and watching fellow racers compete.

"[Madtown BMX] has done a lot to this track the past couple of years. When they said it was a national track, I was just surprised and how smooth it was [especially by] the passing opportunities. I'll be back next year if they have one here," said McCarthy, who races in the 26-35 age intermediate division.

McCarthy also noted he didn't want to take any moment for granted on the track and lived in the moment.

"It's a big deal. It's pretty cool. I ride the 26-35 intermediate class so it's a big deal to even make the main [event]. Everyone wants to become the best and be the next expert."

USA BMX will host the Lumberjack Nationals in Spokane, Wa. from August 27-29.