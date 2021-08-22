Beloit residents call for change after third shooting in just 24 hours

BELOIT (WKOW) -- After narrowly escaping the gunfire of a shooting in Beloit on Saturday, Elizabeth Metheny is calling for an end to the violence.

"I witnessed a white car was coming down the street, and then my two friends had got shot," Metheny said. "This violence needs to stop because it could have been one of my nieces or anybody."

The shooting on Saturday was the third shooting in Beloit within 24 hours.

Rock County Board Supervisor Janelle Crary has lived in Beloit for 40 years and said this weekend's shooting left her rattled.

"The gun violence is worse, in my opinion, in my experience here than it has ever been," Crary said. "We're all very frightened to see the gun violence in Beloit ramping up."

Crary says she's noticed more patrols since the shootings and wants to see police interacting more with residents to help build neighborhood relationships.

"I would like to see the police showing the community that they are involved, boots on the ground, and be much more transparent," Crary said.

Metheny said while she's lucky to have escaped the gunfire, there were kids within feet of the shooting as well, so a solution to the gun violence can't come fast enough.

"It's gotta' stop," Metheny said. "It really do. It's getting out of hand."

Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles is holding a press conference Monday morning to provide an update on the shootings and the police response.