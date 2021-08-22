Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The British military says at least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport.

Thousands are still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover.

The Taliban, meanwhile, moved to confront the first stirrings of armed resistance since capturing nearly the entire country in a matter of days earlier this month.

Anti-Taliban fighters claimed to have captured three mountainous districts, and a militia commander in the only province not yet under Taliban control pledged to fight back if attacked.

The U.S. requested civilian airlines to aid in its evacuation efforts under a program dating to the Berlin airlift.