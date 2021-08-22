Comfortable Sunday, heat and humidity return

MADISON (WKOW) - Sunday will be absolutely beautiful!

High temperatures return to average values, a low 80 is likely.

Not only do temperatures decrease, dew point values also decrease. Values in the mid-50s are likely Sunday unlike the 70s we experienced on Saturday.

Mostly sunny skies are expected on Sunday, with a slow and lovely increase in temperatures. Lovely brunch weather!

Heat and humidity increase again starting Monday.

It stays this way for at least half of the work week. Shower and storm chances also increase starting Monday. Rain is expected, mainly west, Monday morning with majority of the day dry with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday brings more rain chances, a bit higher than Monday. Isolated to a few showers and or storms are possible. A low chance of severe, to strong storms returns.

Wednesday is a bit drier, although storm chances return overnight.