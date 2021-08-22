Fix & Fogg nut butters can now be found at Whole Foods

(WKOW) -- Last December, Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend introduced everyone to Fix & Fogg nut butter. The company is based in New Zealand but had recently started to break into the U.S. market. At the time, the nut butters, which include peanut butter and almond butter, were only available online for U.S. shoppers or at their retail window in Houston, TX.

Last month, the company landed a deal with Whole Foods, and the nutty goodness will be sold across the country.

The company's U.S.-based general manager, Blake Lupton, stopped by Wake Up to talk about the new contract, and to explain why their nut butters are worth the higher price tag.

"Our ingredients are second to none and that kind of drives the price point up a wee bit from your typical lower grade nut butters," he said.

To learn more about the company and its award-winning nut butters, click here.