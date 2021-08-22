Here comes the heat and humidity… again

MADISON (WKOW) - After a brief relief from the heat and humidity on Sunday, both are set to return and stick around for the next few days.

A high pressure system overhead, following a passing cold front, kept Sunday's temperatures and dew points on the comfortable side.

But conditions are going to be changing as we move into the last full week of August. Southerly winds will help move in moisture as well as heat over parts of Wisconsin.

That means our heat index values are going to be hot, especially on Tuesday. It's important that you make sure that you, your family and pet(s) are staying cool and hydrated... especially overnight.

But with that added moisture, there'll be scattered to isolated chances for showers and thunderstorms over the next few days. There doesn't look to be any wash out events, which would be great news to fight the ongoing drought, but throughout the next seven days some will be fortunate to see showers and storms on occasion.