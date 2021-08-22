Police investigate overnight shooting in downtown Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say they're looking for whoever fired several rounds of gunshots in downtown Madison Sunday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 200 block of W. Gilman Street. Someone fired shots at a vehicle parked there, and it was hit about six times. Police found eight shell casings at the scene.

The owner of the vehicle was standing near his vehicle at the time, but was not injured. It's unclear if he was the target.

Right now, police do not have any suspect information to share.

If you know anything, call the Madison Police Department at (608) 255-2345. You can also call Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous at (608) 266-6014.