What’s worse: Wind or rain? What to know as Henri approaches

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s called tropical weather, but where it’s expected to hit is anything but. A hurricane named Henri is making its way up the Atlantic and is expected to make landfall in New York or New England at some point Sunday. Effects could be felt sooner. Henri’s hurricane status makes it particularly rare. The last time New England experienced a hurricane was with Bob 30 years ago, almost to the day. Hurricane Gloria in the 1980s may resonate more with Connecticut residents. The last time New York took a direct hit from any tropical weather during hurricane season was in 2012, courtesy Superstorm Sandy.