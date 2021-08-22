Vos to keep Trump “updated” on election investigation

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — The Rochester Republican who has ordered an investigation into the 2020 Wisconsin election in which Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump, said he spent the day with the former president.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said in a statement Saturday he is going to be keeping Trump “updated on our investigation.”

Vos said in a press release, “it was an honor to be invited to travel by private plane with President Trump and top staff to attend his rally in Alabama. I provided him details about our robust efforts in Wisconsin to restore full integrity and trust in elections.”

That meeting comes about two months after Trump publicly lambasted Vos by name, as well as other Wisconsin Republican leaders, for not investigating the 2020 election with more force.

Vos has vowed that the investigation he ordered into the 2020 election is not seeking to overturn it.

“While our attempts to make common sense election reforms to close loopholes and standardize procedures were vetoed by Governor Evers, we have doubled down on our top-to-bottom investigation by Special Counsel Justice Michael Gableman.” Vos continued, “we will do whatever it takes to help Justice Gableman uncover reports of systematic fraud in our forensic audit.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.