Badgers volleyball a unanimous pick to win Big Ten

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers volleyball team is a heavy favorite to defend their Big Ten Title. Wisconsin was picked as the unanimous choice to win the league in the preseason poll.

A trio of Badgers were also named to the preseason all-conference team. Sydney Hilley and Dana Rettke were unanimous selections. Devyn Robinson also made the 14-player squad..

Wisconsin opens the season on Friday at 6 p.m. against TCU at the UW Field House in the Big Ten-Big 12 Challenge.

2021 BIG TEN VOLLEYBALL PRESEASON POLL

1. WISCONSIN

2. Nebraska

3. Penn State

4. Minnesota

5. Purdue

6. Ohio State

7. Illinois

8. Michigan

9. Northwestern

10. Michigan State

11. Rutgers

12. Iowa

13. (tie) Indiana

(tie) Maryland

2021 BIG TEN VOLLEYBALL PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

Taylor Landfair, So., OH, Minnesota

STEPHANIE SAMEDY, Sr., OPP, Minnesota

Nicklin Hames, Sr., S, Nebraska

Lexi Sun, Sr., OH, Nebraska

Temi Thomas-Ailara, Jr., OH, Northwestern

EMILY LONDOT, So., OPP, Ohio State

Kaitlyn Hord, Sr., MB, Penn State

Jonni Parker, Sr., RS/S, Penn State

Erika Pritchard, Grad., OH, Penn State

Hayley Bush, Sr., S, Purdue

GRACE CLEVELAND, Sr., OH, Purdue

SYDNEY HILLEY, Grad., S, Wisconsin

DANA RETTKE, Grad., MB, Wisconsin

Devyn Robinson, So., MB/RS, Wisconsin

Unanimous selections listed in ALL CAPS