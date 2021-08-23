Badgers volleyball a unanimous pick to win Big Ten
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers volleyball team is a heavy favorite to defend their Big Ten Title. Wisconsin was picked as the unanimous choice to win the league in the preseason poll.
A trio of Badgers were also named to the preseason all-conference team. Sydney Hilley and Dana Rettke were unanimous selections. Devyn Robinson also made the 14-player squad..
Wisconsin opens the season on Friday at 6 p.m. against TCU at the UW Field House in the Big Ten-Big 12 Challenge.
2021 BIG TEN VOLLEYBALL PRESEASON POLL
1. WISCONSIN
2. Nebraska
3. Penn State
4. Minnesota
5. Purdue
6. Ohio State
7. Illinois
8. Michigan
9. Northwestern
10. Michigan State
11. Rutgers
12. Iowa
13. (tie) Indiana
(tie) Maryland
2021 BIG TEN VOLLEYBALL PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
Taylor Landfair, So., OH, Minnesota
STEPHANIE SAMEDY, Sr., OPP, Minnesota
Nicklin Hames, Sr., S, Nebraska
Lexi Sun, Sr., OH, Nebraska
Temi Thomas-Ailara, Jr., OH, Northwestern
EMILY LONDOT, So., OPP, Ohio State
Kaitlyn Hord, Sr., MB, Penn State
Jonni Parker, Sr., RS/S, Penn State
Erika Pritchard, Grad., OH, Penn State
Hayley Bush, Sr., S, Purdue
GRACE CLEVELAND, Sr., OH, Purdue
SYDNEY HILLEY, Grad., S, Wisconsin
DANA RETTKE, Grad., MB, Wisconsin
Devyn Robinson, So., MB/RS, Wisconsin
Unanimous selections listed in ALL CAPS