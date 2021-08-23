Beloit police, community leaders speak out on recent gun violence

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Members of the Beloit community were still reeling Monday after a violent weekend with multiple shootings left one man dead and several others injured. All of the shootings took place in just a 24 hour period.

"I have never seen 24 hours like we just had 24 hours in Beloit," life-long Beloit resident Sheri Pounds said.

Pounds lives just a couple blocks from where the shootings over the weekend happened and says it's past time for change. Pounds said one of her neighbors was shot and killed in October and calls the issue "very personal."

Sheri Pounds points out the house of a close friend who she says was shot and killed in October. (Photo: Robert Newell, WKOW)

Beloit Police put out a statement on Saturday calling the amount of gun violence "unacceptable." Police Chief Andre Sayles addressed the situation in a press conference on Monday.

"As I said, this is a current homicide investigation and our detectives are investigating this case," Sayles said. "The acts of violence over the past 72 hours will not be tolerated in Beloit."

Beloit police arrested four men after the third shooting on Saturday and arrested a fifth person on Monday. Police don't know if that shooting is connected to the first two.

"A small fraction of Beloit residents are responsible for the acts that are occurring," Sayles said. "To those individuals, the Beloit Police Department will be coming at you full force."

Pounds is hoping the new police chief is true to his word, because she says this string of violence isn't the Beloit she's always known. She and other members of Beloit's Brown Community Liaison held a town hall at the Beloit Public library at 6:30 p.m. Monday to meet with police and discuss ways to move forward.

Pounds says the group acts as a bridge between communities of color and local law enforcement.

"Beloit's a nice place, we're not just this city of overrun gun violence or shootings going on all the time," Pounds said. "I think what we need is people to come out and voice their opinions. We need you to come out and tell our police chief what it is that you're afraid of."