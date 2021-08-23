Black River Falls man shoots himself during traffic stop

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Investigators are trying to piece together why a man killed himself during a traffic stop in western Wisconsin. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday that a deputy stopped 39-year-old Robert Goodbear of Black River Falls on Saturday night. While the deputy was waiting for back-up to conduct field sobriety tests, Goodbear got out of his vehicle with a gun and shot himself while walking toward the deputy. Goodbear was taken to a hospital but died on Sunday. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has asked the Clark County Sheriff’s Office to investigate.