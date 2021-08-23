Bond set for Madison man in connection to July homicide

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man arrested in connection to a July 5 homicide appeared in court Monday, where a cash bond was set at $100,000.

Avieon Little is charged with first-degree intentional homicide (party to a crime) in the shooting death of Keshaun Q. Davis-Williams at a gas station on Verona Road.

The court ruled Little can not have any contact with Davis-Williams' family or Christopher Somersett, who is the second defendant charged in the homicide of Davis-Williams. Little also cannot have any weapon, according to the court.

Little and Somersett will appear in court again in October.