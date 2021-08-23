Driver killed, 2 others hurt in Dodge County crash

TOWNSHIP OF TRENTON (WKOW) -- Dodge County Sheriff's officials say a driver is dead and two other people were hurt in a crash Sunday evening.

Authorities say it happened in the Township of Trenton just after 7:30 p.m.

Deputies believe an SUV was traveling east on County Highway C approaching Jersey Road when a car on Jersey blew a stop sign and was hit by the SUV.

Dodge County officials say the car's driver died at the scene, while a passenger was flown to University Hospital in Madison. The driver of the SUV was also hurt and taken to a hospital in Waupun.

Officials say County Highway C was closed for more than three and a half hours Sunday evening. Officials are still investigating the crash.