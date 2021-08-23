Gov. Evers announce $100 COVID-19 vaccine program

OSHKOSH (WKOW) -- Wisconsinites who get their first dose of any COVID-19 vaccine between August 20 and September 6 can collect a $100 reward.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the new program Monday along with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

Wisconsinites ages 12 and older are eligible. No proof of insurance, I.D., or citizenship are required to be eligible for the vaccine or to receive the $100 reward.

The new $100 COVID-19 Vaccine Reward Program is part of an ongoing effort to stop the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant by encouraging Wisconsinites to get vaccinated.