Greece wildfires: Another blaze breaks out on Evia island

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s fire department has sent aircraft and firefighters to the country’s second largest island of Evia after another wildfire broke out. The coast guard has readied boats in case a sea evacuation becomes necessary. This month began with Greece’s most severe heat wave in about three decades. And August is quickly turning into one of the country’s most destructive fire seasons. Dozens of wildfires are breaking out every day across the country. Monday’s fire broke out in southern Evia near the island’s western coast. The fire department scrambled 64 firefighters with 26 vehicles, one ground team, nine helicopters and one water-dropping plane to battle the flames. It said the blaze was contained after several hours.