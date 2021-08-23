Hot and humid weather brings a stormy week

MADISON (WKOW) - A few storms will be possible on Tuesday including the threat of severe weather



There are two chances of rain on Tuesday. One during the morning hours from overnight storms late Monday, but the better chance still looks like Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night. This threat will bring mainly a wind threat with low chances of hail and a very low threat of Tornadoes.



If we get a solid break in the rain, I expect Tuesday to be right up there with the hottest days of the year.



Highs will jump to around 90 with a heat index around 99-100.