Hot, humid, stormy week ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - Prepare for a hot, humid and stormy week southern Wisconsin!

The rain started early for some on Monday morning, mainly areas north and west of Madison. Showers continue to move eastward throughout the morning hours, we're dry majority of the day. Mostly sunny skies return.

What else returns is the heat and humidity.

Dew point values rise into the low 70s throughout Monday. Feeling muggy to oppressive.

Not only Monday, but really for the entire week again. With high dew points, heat index values will rise into the 90s a number of days, with some values reaching the upper 90s.

Moisture is certainly on the rise, and brings multiple days of shower and storm chances.

Storms and showers are possible once again Tuesday, with Tuesday and Thursday looking to be the wettest days for the week ahead. Wednesday looks to be one of the driest, although still very hot and humid.

This will be a week where time in the shade will be wanted if spent outdoors, and or the AC cranked!