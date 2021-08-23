Kenosha residents use poetry to heal one year after Jacob Blake shooting

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- Kenosha is still trying to heal one year after the police shooting of Jacob Blake set off days of unrest. But there are still concerns about police violence and racial injustice.

Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake seven times, leaving Blake partially paralyzed. Sheskey was cleared in the shooting.

On Monday, some people turned to poetry to help them heal. They spoke about what it means to be Black in Kenosha today.

"A lot of people said they cared. But once everything was heading down we never heard anything again from those people. And it's truly unfair because for people like you, for people who are not people of color, it goes away. But for me, this is my life," said Kenosha resident Ma'Kia Hughes.

Community members have organized several days of events in Kenosha aimed at bringing people together.