Man to stand trial in homicide at Wisconsin Dells hotel

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Janesville man charged with killing a woman at a Wisconsin Dells hotel in February will stand trial.

Jeremy Mondy, 34, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in Kally Elliott's death. On Monday, a judge found probable cause to move his case forward.

According to a criminal complaint, a housekeeper at The Vue hotel discovered Mondy passed out on the bed and the victim on the bathroom floor of a room. Mondy allegedly told Department of Criminal Investigation agents he and the victim struggled over a gun in the bathroom and it accidentally went off. According to the complaint, Mondy later changed his statement and said he "purposely pulled the trigger to defend himself."

Online court records state Mondy's attorney entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.