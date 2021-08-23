New Glarus police arrest fugitive from Montana

NEW GLARUS (WKOW) -- Police in New Glarus say they arrested a registered sex offender who was wanted in Montana.

On Sunday afternoon, the New Glarus Police Department got a call about a suspicious man who was hanging around schools in New Glarus and acting "very suspicious." Officers made contact with the man, who they identified as 44-year-old Todd Heitkemper of Burlington, Wisconsin.

Police say they found Heitkemper on the National Sex Offender Registry and he had an active warrant for his arrest in Montana. Officers say they could not act on the warrant, because the extradition for Heitkemper's arrest was limited to only west of the Mississippi River.

On Monday, the New Glarus Police Department contacted law enforcement authorities in Montana about Heitkemper. After that, the Montana Department of Justice was able to change the warrant to include all 50 states.

Later that night, New Glarus police found Heitkemper at a home along Highway 69 and arrested him. He will be held at the Green County Jail until he can be moved to Montana.