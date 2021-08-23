Newcomer Braelon Allen developing, growing as full-time RB

MADISON (WKOW) -- Badger freshman Braelon Allen was listed as one of the top high school defenders in Wisconsin. When he committed, Badgers called an audible on where the two-way Fond Du Lac star would line up.

"Coming in, we didn't know where I was going to play so I basically just told them [I'll play] wherever I'm needed, I would leave it to them and they told me they would like to have me in the running back room," said Allen.

Running backs coach Gary Brown identified Allen's backfield potential after evaluating his high school highlight tape.

"What flipped the switch in my mind was watching him play defense. The way that he moves around. His ability to stop and start. Change direction. Those are the things running backs can do. So I said well shoot, he's 235 now. Let me get him some running back training," said Brown, who spent over 10 years coaching in the NFL.

As fall camp continues, he's consistently gaining confidence in his technique and is carrying a number of takeaways from Brown.

"Coach Brown has done such a great job really building me up from square one basically. I just knew how to run the ball. I didn't really know how to pass protect. I could catch but I think in just this short span of 2 or 3 months, I've developed as a running back in every facet I can," said Allen.

The freshman is taking notes from another Wisconsin newcomer: Clemson transfer running back Chez Mellusi.

"Chez has been a big help for me. Since we're kind of learning the playbook together, we could help each other with that," said Allen. "He's like a veteran guy here. He's a guy I look to for help so I can keep learning."

The Badgers kick off their 2021 season on Saturday, September 4 vs. Penn State at Camp Randall Stadium.