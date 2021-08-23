One displaces after fire inside walls of mobile home

MADISON (WKOW) -- A fire that started inside the walls of a mobile home displaced one woman Friday morning.

The City of Madison Fire Department responded to the 300 block of Crocus Circle around 9:20 a.m. after the resident call about smoke in her living room but no fire.

When fire officials arrived, they said smoke was building at the ceiling, but there was no fire and no obvious heat signature when they used a thermal imaging camera.

According to firefighters, tracing the smoke trail lead them to open up the wall where they found burning insulation, wires, and some embers.

Fire crews reportedly shut off the electrical breaker, extinguished the burning materials, and cleared out the smoke. And MG&E shut off utilities.

Fire officials said repairs should be made and electrical examination should be done.

With the lack of utilities in the home, the American Red Cross is assisting the resident while she is displaced.