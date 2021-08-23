President Biden: ‘Go get your shot now’

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- President Joe Biden addressed the nation Monday, urging anyone who had lingering doubts about the COVID-19 vaccination to get the shot.

His message came after the FDA gave full approval to Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine.

"Those who have been waiting for full approval should go get your shot now," President Biden said. "The vaccination is free, it's easy, it's safe and it's effective -- and it's convenient."

Biden called the FDA's approval process "the gold standard."

He also repeated his calls for public and private sector leaders to adopt strong vaccination requirements now that a vaccine has gotten full FDA approval.