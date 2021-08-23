Rotten ruling: UK judge rules against Sex Pistols singer

LONDON (AP) — A British judge has ruled that songs by punk trailblazers the Sex Pistols can be used in a forthcoming TV series despite the opposition of former frontman John Lydon. Ex-Pistols guitarist Steve Jones and drummer Paul Cook sued the singer, once known as Johnny Rotten, after he tried to block the music’s use in “Pistol.” Lydon called the show “nonsense” and said the songs could not be licensed without his consent. But Cook and Jones claimed that an agreement dating from 1998 allowed a majority decision. High Court judge Anthony Mann agreed. “Pistol” is being made for Disney subsidiary FX and is based on a memoir by Jones.