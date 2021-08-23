School mask mandate ban challenged in new Utah lawsuit

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A group of Utah parents is suing the state over a law that bans school districts from approving mask mandates. It’s the latest U.S. legal challenge over rules for face coverings in the classroom. The lawsuit filed Monday seeking to overturn the law argues that it violates children’s right to attend school safely and forces parents to choose between keeping their kids healthy or sending them to class. Similar lawsuits have been filed in other states. Republican officials frequently say there are downsides to kids wearing masks all day and that parents should decide. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.