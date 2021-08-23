Shooting in Denver nightlife zone leaves 1 dead, 5 wounded

DENVER (AP) — Denver police say a shooting on a street corner in a nightlife district just as bars closed left one man dead and five others wounded. The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. Sunday near a music hall and a nightclub in Denver’s Lower Downtown district. Police say none of the wounded suffered life-threatening injuries. The man who was killed was not identified and no one was arrested. Police did not say if they had a suspect or suspects. The killing happened two weeks after a man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting outside nearby Coors Field as fans left a Colorado Rockies baseball game.