Students return to school in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Students in Sun Prairie are getting a jump start on the school year.

The Sun Prairie Area School District welcomed children back Monday morning.

Administrators in the district said staff will be more student-centered because students have spent so much time apart.

"We really want to focus on building strong relationships, because we know that that's what's needed coming out of an 18-month pandemic. And that's really our focus is to build relationships and to make sure students feel valued in this building," said Renee Coleman the Sun Prairie High School Principal.

School officials say they're starting earlier than other area districts to accommodate a construction project. Because they're starting early, students should get out of school early next year.