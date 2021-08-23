Village of Belleville closes all access to lake due to high levels of blue-green algae

BELLEVILLE (WKOW) -- The Village of Belleville was informed on Sunday of high levels of blue-green algae, leading village officials to close all areas of access to the Lake Belle View until further notice.

According to a press release from the village, blue-green algae blooms can produce toxins, making the water unsafe.

Officials say contact with blue-green algae can lead to reactions including: sore throats, headaches, muscular and joint pain, gastrointestinal symptoms, asthmatic reactions, or rashes and lip blisters. If you believe you have been exposed to the algae, contact a doctor.

Village officials are working with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Dane County officials to resolve the issue.

For more information about blue-green algae, Public Health Madison & Dane County has more at publichealthmdc.com.