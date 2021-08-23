With FDA approval, employment lawyer expects more workplace vaccine mandates

MADISON (WKOW) -- After the U.S. Food & Drug Administration announced Monday it had given full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, it gave more cover to employers considering a vaccine mandate at their business.

Troy Thompson, an employment lawyer at Madison-based Axley Attorneys, said the FDA approval changed nothing for employers from a strictly legal view but would likely give business owners a measure of assurance if they were weighing a vaccine requirement.

"Now, I think there's more likelihood that some of our local employers are going to feel more comfortable about mandating it," Thompson said.

Private employers had the ability to require the vaccine all along. Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a wide-ranging COVID-19 response bill that included a ban on employer-mandated vaccination.

UW Health Principal Vaccine Investigator Dr. William Hartman said Monday even with a shorter timeline for full approval, having more than 170 million Americans fully vaccinated - many of whom of course received the Pfizer vaccine - provided a data set large enough to conclude the vaccine is safe and effective.

"I don't know that the FDA has ever had this amount of data to really look at for any vaccine, for any drug for that matter," Hartman said. "Because of the millions and billions of people worldwide who've had this vaccine."

Dr. Amy Franta, the Regional Chief Medical Officers for SSM Health Wisconsin, said the FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine was now in line with other vaccines health care provides and universities require.

"We know historically, with other vaccine mandates, like the influenza vaccine, typically, these are better received by our staff following FDA approval," Franta said.

The state's largest health care providers have already required their workers to get vaccinated, which has drawn blowback from some of their employees.

Thompson said he expects Monday's announcement to prompt more employers in other industries to adopt their own vaccine mandates. Should that happen, he noted they will still have to allow for exceptions already provided under state law.

"Their policies are going to have to be flexible for people with sincerely-held religious beliefs or bona fide disabilities," Thompson said.