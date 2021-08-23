Woman hurt in violent carjacking in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating after a woman said she was beaten up and her car was stolen late Sunday night.

In a news release, MPD said that officers were called to a carjacking near De Volis Parkway and Axel Avenue just before 11 p.m.

The victim reported that she gave two women a ride and they later punched, choked and stole her vehicle. Police said she had visible injuries, but didn't want to be taken to the hospital.

The vehicle was found in the area, with no one inside. The suspects have not been located.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you're asked to contact the Madison Police Department at (608) 255-2345.