Agrace to require COVID-19 vaccine for all employees

MADISON (WKOW) -- Agrace, one of the largest private healthcare employers in Dane County, announced Tuesday that they will mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all employees in the interest of patient safety.

Check out all of our COVID-19 vaccine coverage here.

According to a news release from Agrace spokesperson Liz Kopling, all 1,600 of the company's employees will need to get at least one shot by September 1 and be fully vaccinated by October 1. There are exceptions for medical and religious exemptions.

“As a health care organization, we have an ethical duty to protect those we serve. Agrace is joining the effort, alongside many large providers in Wisconsin, and mandating the COVID vaccination for all employees,” Agrace president and CEO Lynne Sexten said in the release.

According to Sexten, requiring vaccines for health care workers is far from a new practice. In the past, vaccines against measles, mumps, rubella and chicken pox have gone a long way to protecting patients and medical personnel. Sexten called the COVID-19 vaccine "the most powerful tool we have to end this pandemic."