Big Ten announce alliance with ACC and Pac-12

GREENSBORO, NC & ROSEMONT, IL & SAN FRANCISCO, CA (AP) -- The Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten and Pac-12 are forming an alliance to work together on the future of college athletics and scheduling.

Conference officials have been discussing the idea for weeks. The move comes less than a month after the Southeastern Conference invited Texas and Oklahoma to join and create a 16-school league by 2025.

The move sent shockwaves through college athletics. The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 hope an alliance of 41 schools that span from Miami to Seattle leads to stability at the top of big-time college sports.