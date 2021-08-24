Competency hearing ordered for Montana fugitive arrested in New Glarus

NEW GLARUS (WKOW) -- A fugitive from Montana made his initial appearance in court Tuesday after he was arrested in New Glarus Monday while hanging around school buildings with an active arrest warrant in Montana.

According to court records, Todd Heitkemper, who lives in Burlington, Wisconsin, skipped out on a $50,000 bond in Montana. The judge did not set a bond in Wisconsin, but assistant district attorney Corinne Frutiger requested a $50,000 bond in the event one is set.

Heitkemper is currently held for extradition in Green County. His competency hearing is scheduled for September 21.