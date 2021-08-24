Driver doing ‘burnouts’ in hotel parking lot causes two vehicle fires

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man performing burnouts in a hotel parking lot caused a fire that resulted in both his car and another catching fire.

According to an incident report from the Madison Fire Department, authorities got a call reporting the fire at 10:20 p.m. Saturday. Upon arriving at the hotel parking lot on the 4800 block of Hayes Road, firefighters saw one car fully engulfed in flames. That vehicle was next to another vehicle that had also caught fire. According to officials, both cars are rentals.

According to the driver, he was doing burnouts in the parking lot when the rear of the car starting smoking and burst into flames. He exited the car and ran to the hotel lobby, looking for a fire extinguisher.

He couldn't find one, and by the time firefighters were able to combat the blaze, both cars were considered total losses.